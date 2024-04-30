Merlin Capital Inc Sells 208 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Merlin Capital Inc reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Merlin Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $5.86 on Tuesday, reaching $673.84. 121,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,074. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $681.78 and a 200-day moving average of $611.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

