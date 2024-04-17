Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $111.69. 728,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

