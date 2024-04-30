First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMLF traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,250. The company has a market capitalization of $998.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

