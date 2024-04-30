Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$8.75 on Tuesday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.54.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

