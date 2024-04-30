Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$8.75 on Tuesday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.54.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
