CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 140,034 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
CONSOL Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
CEIX stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy
In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
About CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
