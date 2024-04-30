Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 245.51 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.12 million, a P/E ratio of 780.65 and a beta of 0.88. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 179 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 254 ($3.19). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.98.
