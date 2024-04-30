Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 245.51 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.12 million, a P/E ratio of 780.65 and a beta of 0.88. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 179 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 254 ($3.19). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.98.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

