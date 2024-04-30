American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-10.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.08-11.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. American Tower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.530 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 203.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

