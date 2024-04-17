Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $119.90

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $119.90 or 0.00194220 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.21 billion and $50.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.36 or 0.00752159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00128196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041292 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00105794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,424,856 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

