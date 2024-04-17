Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for 2.1% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IUS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 22,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,833. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.