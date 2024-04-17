QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Down 1.1 %

QNST opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.14. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after buying an additional 62,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after buying an additional 87,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.