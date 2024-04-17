Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $790,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,566. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $476,894.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,735,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,055 shares of company stock valued at $36,633,917. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

