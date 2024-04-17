Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,436 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.92. 1,521,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,552. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,544 shares of company stock worth $70,878,772. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

