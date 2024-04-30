GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

GoPro Trading Up 2.9 %

GoPro stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. GoPro has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $266.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.43.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GoPro by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,680.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

