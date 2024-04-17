Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $150,000 in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,297,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,321,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 728,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 332,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 30,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,281.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

