Sfmg LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. 7,986,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,883. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

