Short Interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Declines By 7.4%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.