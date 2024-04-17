Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.97 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 436.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

