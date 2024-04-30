GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $19.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.75. GeneDx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 86.77%. Analysts predict that GeneDx will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,336.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,820 shares of company stock valued at $146,354. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 128,731 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 55.0% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 262.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

