Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,454,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSST remained flat at $50.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 79,072 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.