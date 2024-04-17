SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $786.70 million and approximately $119.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,443.85 or 1.00200339 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003462 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,746,165.9240515 with 1,282,044,972.072401 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.85842252 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $137,583,112.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

