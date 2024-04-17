Stride (STRD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $114,375.86

Stride (STRD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Stride has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Stride has a market capitalization of $188.33 million and $114,375.86 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stride token can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stride alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 2.27230243 USD and is up 9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $147,367.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.