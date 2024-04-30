Hagerty (HGTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hagerty to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Hagerty has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Hagerty had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hagerty Stock Up 2.2 %

HGTY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hagerty

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,036 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $27,536.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,421,036 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,796.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,036 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $27,536.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,421,036 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,943 shares of company stock worth $162,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

