Spok (SPOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Spok has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter.

Spok Price Performance

Spok stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 41,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,327. Spok has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $311.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Spok Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Spok’s payout ratio is 162.34%.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

