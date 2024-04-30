OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 1.75.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,400.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

