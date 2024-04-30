AtonRa Partners Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.67. 231,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,712. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.56 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

