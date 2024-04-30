iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. 7,134,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,963,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

