Ledyard National Bank Sells 819 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,634,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,540,000 after acquiring an additional 348,014 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,996. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

