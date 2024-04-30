Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 179.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

TAN stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 316,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $74.71.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

