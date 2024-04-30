Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,940,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,084 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Equinox Gold worth $156,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $11,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,849 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 999,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

EQX stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,168. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

