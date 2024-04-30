Arteris (AIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Arteris to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Arteris has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,063. Arteris has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $68,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,521 shares in the company, valued at $536,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,611.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $68,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,521 shares in the company, valued at $536,503.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,264 shares of company stock worth $558,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

