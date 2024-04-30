Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.060-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.06-7.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.17.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Down 5.2 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of SUI traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. 511,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,720. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 329.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.