Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.32 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 471,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,021. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

