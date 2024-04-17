Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 104,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. 8,471,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,670,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.