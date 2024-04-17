The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.95. 6,103,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $366.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

