Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.36. 5,295,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.56 and a 200-day moving average of $477.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $432.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

