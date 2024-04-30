TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT Lowered to $4.00

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s previous close.
TRUE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 94,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,013. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 8,441,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 279,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
