Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 33,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 22,258 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after buying an additional 607,800 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,212 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,886,000 after purchasing an additional 821,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 281,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA remained flat at $14.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,646. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

