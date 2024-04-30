MercadoLibre (MELI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $27.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,465.97. 270,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,534.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

