Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Increases By 22.2%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

CWGL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.47. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise custom winemaking, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

