Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 124,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.49. 2,326,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,651. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.