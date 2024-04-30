Norden Group LLC Sells 778 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,524,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $572.28. 496,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $29,649,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

