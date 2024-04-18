Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ARE opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

