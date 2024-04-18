Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.59% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1 year low of $132.69 and a 1 year high of $168.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.