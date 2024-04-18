Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after acquiring an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,273,000 after buying an additional 2,562,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after buying an additional 590,680 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,665,000 after acquiring an additional 399,680 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

