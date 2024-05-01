Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

