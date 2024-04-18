Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 10,111 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 40,444.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000.

Shares of TCAF opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

