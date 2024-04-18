Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NJUL opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

