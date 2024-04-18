Capital Analysts LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

