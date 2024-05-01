Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

