WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $13,038,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 39.5% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.87%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

